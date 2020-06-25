Royal Adelaide Wine Show to go ahead with relaxed entry rules Primary Industries Low yields in recent vintages, bushfires and the impact of COVID-19 have resulted in the Royal Adelaide Wine Show relaxing its entry requirements for this year’s awards. Republish Notify me

The changes require entrants to have minimum stock quantity of 100 dozen per entry.

This is down from the minimum 250 dozen in previous years and throws eligibility open to small batch wines and boutique producers.

Entries are open for the wine show, which includes the prestigious Max Schubert Trophy, until July 31. However, organisers are urging interested wineries to submit entries sooner to assist with planning in accordance with coronavirus restrictions.

Judging will be conducted from September 27 to 30 with a tasting day and awards tentatively scheduled for October 2.

Committee Chair Greg Follett said the changes reflected challenging times for many producers and were a good thing for smaller producers.

“The feedback we’ve had from industry is that they need this, particularly following the impacts to their business from recent low yields, bushfires as well as COVID restrictions,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity for single vineyard and small batch wines to be entered, which is exciting for both the judges and committee.”

The competition includes 80 classes with 24 trophies up for grabs.

The 2019 Royal Adelaide Wine Show attracted 2647 entries from 351 Australian wineries.

McLaren Vale’s Rosemount Estate took out the Max Schubert Trophy with its flagship Shiraz Balmoral Syrah named Most Outstanding Red Wine of Show.

South Australia is responsible for about 50 per cent of Australia’s wine production and 75 per cent of the nation’s premium wine.

Last year South Australian wineries won 12 of the 24 trophies presented at the Royal Adelaide Wine Show.